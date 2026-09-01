Man tasked with returning flood victims’ bodies to their families speaks out as Nepal death toll soars
Home>News>World News

Man tasked with returning flood victims’ bodies to their families speaks out as Nepal death toll soars

An official has revealed the grim task of identifying victims of Nepal's flash floods as the death toll surpasses 1,000 people

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: