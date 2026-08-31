Man shares wife's heartbreaking final words before going missing in deadly Nepal floods
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Man shares wife's heartbreaking final words before going missing in deadly Nepal floods

A groom is searching for his bride, mom, brother and uncle after their village was almost entirely wiped out by the floods

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News, UK News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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