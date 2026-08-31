Man shares wife's heartbreaking final words before going missing in deadly Nepal floods

A British man has revealed the devastating final words his newlywed wife said before vanishing in the Nepal flash floods.

Pramod Poudel last spoke with his new spouse, Sumitra, on Wednesday afternoon (August 26) - just hours before a glacier collapsed near the border with China's autonomous Tibet region - causing a surge of mud, water, and ice to devastate the area.

The 34-year-old food truck owner from East Sussex explained his 25-year-old wife was staying with his family in Sole, a rural village completely decimated by the disaster.

Pramod said they spoke over the phone at 4.15pm, right before the deadly surge hit.

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Sharing their final exchange, he revealed she told him how much she loved him.

“When I last spoke to her, she said to me, ‘How are you? I love you so much'," he told The Sun.

“I have not had contact with her since then. It’s devastating - I don’t even know how to explain how I’m feeling right now. I’m so worried about her, and all my family. I work so hard for them and they are my whole world.

Pramad Poudel has flown back to Nepal to search for his wife Sumitra, as well as his mom, brother and uncle (GoFundMe)

"I’m very hopeful of finding them but I’m also praying to God."

Despite his optimism, Poudel explained how roughly 90 percent of the homes and residents had been completely washed away by the torrent. A GoFundMe has since been set up to support Poudel, as he traveled to the remote mountain village to look for Sumitra, his 52-year-old mother Tulisa, his brother Pardip, and his uncle Madhav.

He continued: “It will be very hard for me to see the village now there is nothing left. I am praying my family were able to escape.

“Some people have said they have seen my brother and my mum, but I don’t know how true that is.“

The official death toll in Nepal has now surged past 700, while rescue teams report more than 2,400 people are still unaccounted for.

In neighboring Tibet, authorities confirmed 546 individuals are currently missing - including 18 Americans and 15 British citizens caught in the devastation.

Across the affected region, 33 British nationals remain missing.

Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 26 (Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images)

The missing people from the UK include a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 18-year-old student, a nurse, and a Hindu priest leading a tour.

Authorities estimate the recovery effort will require approximately $5 billion, while drone surveillance is monitoring newly formed high-altitude water pools that threaten further flooding. Meanwhile, The Red Cross - the global humanitarian network that helps people affected by wars, natural disasters, and health crises - estimates 90,000 people have been severely impacted.

Among the missing is Geetha Reddy, a mother of two from London.

Her husband, Vikram Kolagatla, explained to the BBC the profound heartbreak he and their 12 and 14-year-old daughters are experiencing as they wait to hear news that their mom is okay.

"We're not sure what to do. I have two little girls, and their schools are starting next week," Kolagatla added.

"The kids still don't believe it. They think she's stuck in the flood and that she'll come back. They think she's stuck somewhere and there's no mobile network."