Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Spanish woman Noelia Castillo Ramos issued a solemn final word to her family before being euthanized this week.

Noelia Castillo Ramos, 25, was euthanized on Thursday (March 26) in Barcelona at the Sant Pere de Ribes health center.

This comes after her father lost a legal battle to block it from happening.

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Noelia first requested to medically end her life in 2024, two years after she said she was raped on two separate occasions, once by a former boyfriend and a second time gang raped by three boys.

She attempted to end her life several times following these events, including by jumping from her fifth-floor window of an apartment building later that same year.

The fall left her a paraplegic and in debilitating pain, with no possibility of improvement, according to her medical reports.

Noelia Castillo Ramos, 25, was euthanized on March 26 (Antena 3)

Noelia's euthanasia request was initially granted by a specialized expert committee in Catalonia in 2024, with the procedure scheduled for later that year. But her father was able to successfully block it, claiming Noelia has a personality disorder that impacts her judgment.

In February 2026, Spain's Constitutional Court dismissed her father's appeal, asserting there was 'no violation of fundamental rights' and that the euthanasia could proceed.

In a Tuesday interview on Spain’s national Antena 3 station, Noelia admitted: “None of my family support me but the happiness of a father does not have to be above that of a daughter or above a daughter’s life. I just want to go in peace and stop suffering.”

Noeli also issued a final statement to her family before asking them to leave the hospital room before she could be euthanized.

According to Spanish outlet Antenna, she said: “I want to go now in peace and stop suffering.”

While Ramos’ had taken issue with her father’s legal attempts to end her life over the years, her mother had appeared more supportive.

In February 2026, Spain's Constitutional Court dismissed her father's appeal to prevent her being euthanized(Antena 3)

Her mother, Yolanda Ramos, has spoken to the media about not wanting her daughter to go through with it but supporting her all the same.

Yolanda has said: “I am not in favor of euthanasia, of course I am not in favor, but I will always be by her side until the very last moment, as long as she allows me.”

She also admitted that she hoped her daughter would have a last-minute change of heart about the situation.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.