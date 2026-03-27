Woman who chose to be euthanized after parents lose legal battle dies aged 25

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and suicide which some readers may find distressing.

A woman who chose to be euthanized despite her father's attempts to prevent it in the courts has died aged 25.

Noelia Castillo Ramos, 25, from Spain, became the first citizen to qualify for assisted dying on the grounds of mental health in 2024.

The Spanish woman, who has received psychiatric treatment since she was 13, said she was raped on two separate occasions, once allegedly by a former boyfriend, before being gang raped by three men in 2022.

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Noelia had attempted to end her life several times since, with one attempt in 2022 leaving her paralysed and in unbearable pain. There was no possibility of improvement, according to medical records.

The Barcelona native died on Thursday (March 26) at the Sant Pere de Ribes health center, despite her father's efforts to block it.

Noelia Castillo Ramos has died (Antena 3)

She said in an interview with Antena 3 earlier this month that her father Gerónimo Castillo 'told me I had no heart, that I didn’t think of others, that everything I said was a lie. It hurt me' (as translated by El Pais).

She added: "The happiness of a father or a mother should not precede the happiness of a daughter."

In the interview, which was aired on Wednesday, the day before her death, she said: "Let’s see if I can get some rest because I can’t take this family anymore, I can’t take the pain anymore, I can’t take everything that torments me in my head from what I’ve been through."

She said she is 'not an example to anyone, be it for good or for ill', adding: "I don’t want anyone to follow in my footsteps. I don’t want there to be people asking how the process works because they want euthanasia and they want to know how it’s done.

"It’s just my life and that’s all there is to it."

Noelia chose to end her life (YouTube/Antena 3)

Abogados Cristianos (Christian Lawyers), who have been representing Castillo, said: "Noelia has already undergone euthanasia.

"From Christian Lawyers, we deeply regret her death and denounce that this case highlights the serious shortcomings of the euthanasia law, which does not protect the most vulnerable people.

"We ask politicians to ensure that her story serves to drive urgent changes and prevent something like this from happening again."

The statement continued: "Thank you to everyone who has empathized with the family during these very difficult times.

"You can understand that her parents are devastated after years of trying to support her in her rehabilitation."

Noelia's euthanasia request was first granted by an expert committee in Catalonia in 2024, after Spain legalised assisted suicide and euthanasia in 2021.

She was set to have the procedure later in 2024, but it was ultimately postponed after Castillo claimed his daughter had a personality disorder that impacted her judgment.

However, Spain's Constitutional Court dismissed Castillo's appeal last month and stated the euthanasia could go ahead as there had been 'no violation of fundamental rights'.

Noelia was due to be euthanized at 6pm local time on Thursday and spent her final hours with her loved ones.

However, it's believed she asked family to spend extra time with her before undergoing the procedure.

In an interview with Spanish network Antena 3 earlier this week, Noelia described how she wanted to spend her final moments.

She said: "I've told them how I want it to be. I want to die looking beautiful. I've always thought I want to die looking good. I'll wear my prettiest dress and put on makeup; it will be something simple."

What does the assisted dying law in Spain actually allow?

In 2021, Spain became the fourth European Union country to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide for specific people, if they meet certain criteria, which are:

Suffering from a 'serious or incurable illness'

Or a 'chronic or incapacitating' condition that causes 'intolerable suffering'

Be an adult Spanish national, or a legal resident

Be 'fully aware and conscious' when they make the euthanasia request, which has to be submitted twice in writing, 15 days apart

For the request to go through, a doctor must review and approve it, alongside a second medical professional and an evaluation body.

Doctors are able to reject any request that doesn't meet the criteria, and reserve the right to withdraw from the euthanasia procedure on the grounds of 'conscience'.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org