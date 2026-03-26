A teenager with Tourette’s syndrome has given an insight into tics as well as the worst thing she’s ever said.

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder that usually starts in childhood, with symptoms usually appearing between the ages of five and 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It affects the nervous system and causes people to make sudden and repeated movements or sounds called ‘tics’.

Although there is no cure for Tourette’s syndrome, treatment can help manage the tics. Depending on the time of tic, some examples can include twitching, jerking an arm or shrugging the shoulders, while others may consist of yelling out a word or phrase.

Tourette's syndrome has been widely discussed following John Davidson's tics being aired during coverage of the BAFTAs on February 22. People were understandably shocked when a racial slur was used while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

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John Davidson himself spoke out after the incident at the BAFTAs (Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Speaking to LADbible about what it’s like living with Tourette’s syndrome, 19-year-old Grace Cope opened up about misconceptions, the realities of living with tics, and how it affects her daily life and relationships.

One thing people are particularly interested to know is the worst thing Grace has said. “The worst thing that I have said is the N-word,” she said. “And I hate it, I hate that I’ve said it the first time that it came out of my mouth. I sobbed uncontrollably for ages and it’s, it still really upsets me now.”

She continued: "Anyone who’s heard that word is allowed to feel offended. They are allowed to feel uncomfortable. We’re not saying that you are not allowed to feel the way you do about it because you are entitled to feel any way you do about it."

Grace revealed the worst thing she said (YouTube/LADbible stories)

“But you just need to understand that it was not meant in a malicious way. It was not said to hurt anyone," she continued.

“And for people with Tourette’s, anything can become a tic. Any word, phrase, movement, whatever. You could do the splits. And this has brought up a lot of hate for John.”

In response to racial abuse following the BAFTAs, Grace said: “Our tics are involuntary. Your abuse isn’t.”

Following the incident, Grace reflected on seeing comments from viewers declaring that people with Tourett’s should have ‘muzzles’ and ‘shouldn’t be leaving the house’, and ‘should be put down’.

“It’s disgusting,” she said. “It makes me so angry.”

She continued: “The things I tic are involuntary. The comments that you leave and may well lave are voluntary. You can choose whether to post that or not."