A British mother has issued a warning regarding vapes after her twin daughters nearly died in what she's dubbed a 'sick prank'.

Kay Fores, from Hull in the UK, got a phone call all parents dread last week after her sister rang her to inform the mother that her children were found unconscious at their local park.

Scarlett and Olivia Bywood met with some girls at the park, where they were handed what they thought was a bog-standard vape.

The 13-years-olds fell unconscious just ten minutes after smoking, with their friends said to have fled the scene.

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It was Kay's next door neighbor that discovered the teenagers were unconscious, who called an ambulance and informed Kay's family as to what had happened.

Recalling that horrific day, Kay said: "These people from the other side of town met them at the park and gave them the vape. They do know these girls.

Scarlett and Olivia used a vape that had been spiked (Kennedy)

"I had been at work and the next minute I was getting a phone call that my kids had overdosed.

"I went to the park but they had been taken by an ambulance. One got her head cut, the other has a black eye."

Kay went on to say that her twins would have died if they wasn't found at the time they was.

"They can't remember anything. They blacked out. One of them was foaming at the mouth," Kay added.

"We know everybody at the park. The people they were with just left them unconscious and just went.

"They were still out of it when I got there [the hospital]. They could have died. They've been on drips. I just want other parents to know."

The twins were found unconscious in their local park (Kennedy)

Medical experts discovered the teens had been spiked with MDMA and spice and were out of it for six hours before coming round.

Kay has now issued a warning to other parents regarding the dangers of vaping.

She said: "They were released from hospital this morning. They're fine now. They can't remember anything, they are quite shocked. They just thought it was a normal vape. Ten minutes later this happened. If nobody got to them, they would have died.

"I don't think they will vape again. It was absolutely devastating. I want other kids to realise not to touch anybody's vape at all. Because the next person could be dead."

Kay has vowed to report the incident to the police.