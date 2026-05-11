Doubt has crept in regarding the sporting future of a potential NFL first round draft pick, Ahmad Hardy, after being shot at a concert in Mississippi.

Hardy, a first-team All-SEC selection for the Missouri Tigers, is projected to be an NFL star with the 2027 draft rumoured at this moment in time to be when he makes it to the national league.

But his playing future looks uncertain at this moment in time after the running back was reported to have been shot at a concert in the Mississippi state.

His condition is described as stable while a timeline on his playing future remains 'unknown'.

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In a statement on social media, Missouri’s football program said: "Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.

"We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time."

Hardy in action (Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Ahmad Hardy's NFL projection

PFF currently has the Oma native as its number one running back for the 2027 class, projected as the overall number 26 pick. Another mock had him at number 16, showing his early potential.

"There is no true standout running back in this class yet," PFF says.

"Hardy led the SEC in rushing yards last season, and his 25 carries of 15-plus yards led college football. While his contact balance is as good as you’ll see, he remains largely unproven as a receiver (22 yards last year), which will limit his ceiling unless addressed."

How much could Ahmad Hardy earn? Or lose?

UNILAD analysed the last decade of first round NFL picks to see how much money was on offer in a running back's rookie deal.

Top of the list is the LA Raiders' Ashton Jeanty, who signed a $35.9 million deal after being picked sixth overall.

There was also Saquon Barkley back in 2018, who landed $31.19 million after being drafted second overall by the New York Giants.

Other honourable mentions were Ezekiel Elliott in 2016, pocketing $24.9 million with the Dallas Cowboys, and Leonard Fournette, who secured a rookie deal of $27.15m with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

Overall, these are the last decade of first round RB rookie contracts:

Year Player Pick Rookie deal 2016 Ezekiel Elliott 4 $24.9m 2017 Leonard Fournette 4 $27.15m 2017 Christian McCaffrey 8 $17.2m 2018 Saquon Barkley 2 $31.19m 2018 Rashaad Penny 27 $10.8m 2019 Josh Jacobs 24 $11.93m 2020 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 32 $10.82m 2021 Najee Harris 24 $13.05m 2021 Travis Etienne 25 $12.90m 2023 Bijan Robinson 8 $21.96m 2023 Jahmyr Gibbs 12 $17.85m 2025 Ashton Jeanty 6 $35.90m 2025 Omarion Hampton 22 $17.77m

So, using using 2025 rookie-scale money as the cleanest current benchmark, if Hardy were to be drafted at the PFF predicted 26, he could land a $16.78 million contract. And if it were the higher 16th pick, we're looking at a massive $19.37 million.

But if the shooting, and potentially recovery from injury, put his career path at risk, the loss would be obvious.

Even a drop from the mid first round to the top of the second round would see him drop around $7.6 million, according to our estimates. Here's to Hardy's recovery.