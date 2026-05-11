Iran sends chilling message to Karoline Leavitt after she announces birth of second child

The Iranian embassy has sent a chilling message to Karoline Leavitt after the White House press secretary announced the birth of her second child last week.

Leavitt, a key member of the Trump administration since the president returned to the Oval Office last year, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her newborn.

The press secretary captioned the social media post with: "On May 1st, Viviana aka 'Vivi' joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.

"She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.

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"Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good."

Just hours after that post, the Iranian embassy in Armenia reposted Leavitt's baby update on Saturday (May 9) and issued a disturbing message to the 28-year-old.

The White House press secretary welcomed her second child recently (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children," they said.

"When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those child."

The Iranian officials were referencing the first day of the joint US-Israel attack on Iran earlier this year, with a missile hitting the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab.

Authorities in the Middle East say the strike lead to 168 people losing their lives, including 110 children.

US media reports at the time stated the school building had been damaged in a precision strike, while Leavitt insisted in March that the US was not targeting civilians.

Karoline Leavitt has previously insisted the US is not targeting civilians (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She said: "The Department of War is investigating this matter. And I would just tell you very strongly the United States of America does not target civilians, unlike the rogue Iranian regime that targets civilians, that kills children, that has killed thousands of their own people in the past several weeks and uses propaganda quite effectively, and unfortunately, many people in this room have fallen for that propaganda."

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also addressed the claims made by Iran at the time, telling reporters at a Pentagon media briefing: "All I can say is that we’re investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets. But we’re taking a look and investigating that."

Donald Trump previously suggested Iran itself may have been responsible for the deaths.