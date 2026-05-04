Cameron Diaz, 53, and Benji Madden, 47, have announced the birth of their third child, revealing the little boy's unique name and the meaning behind it.

The A-list couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby boy, as fans rushed to the comments with well wishes.

"Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child," singer Madden wrote.

The star added: "Welcome to the world Son!! We love life with our family - our kids are healthy & happy, and we are grateful!!!"

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The couple were allegedly introduced to each other in 2014 by Nicole Richie, and got engaged that same year after a whirlwind romance.

They now share three children, a daughter Raddix, born December 2019, a son Cardinal, born March 2024, and now their baby son, Nautas.

The celebrity couple announced the birth of their third child. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Instead of sharing a snap of the baby, the couple instead posted a graphic with an explanation of the unique name, alongside several others pictures.

"Having a blast," the star added, "Sending all our best wishes - the Madden Family."

Actress Diaz, commented a series of love heart emojis underneath the post.

The family revealed that the unique name, Nautas, means 'sailor, navigator, voyager, one who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown'.

Prior to his arrival, the couple did not announce that they were expecting a third child.

One fan wrote: "Congratulations beautiful family!!!!"

As another said: "Many blessings to you!!! May he always have lots of health and grow up to be a boy full of light and joy."

"Welcome to the craziness of having 3 kids," a third added.





Another wrote: Biggest cool dad flex with the one piece announce! Welcome Nautas to the world, legendary status alwaits!"

Diaz opened up in a rare interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, where she spoke about the 'challenges' of raising a toddler.

"My job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through, be able to help her identify that and then move through it," the Charlie's Angels star said.

The baby news comes just months after Cameron recently made a return to the spotlight after taking almost a decade-long break from acting, for the dark comedy Outcome, starring alongside Keanu Reeves.

Diaz described the break as a way to 'reclaim' her life and to focus on her family, after being thrust into the spotlight in the 90s.