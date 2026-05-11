When you think of popular baby names, a few more popular choices probably spring to mind, but growing numbers of new parents are instead opting for more unusual names.

Naming your child is no small task, after all this is the name you're going to be shouting upstairs for 18 years to tell them their food is ready or that they need to tidy their room.

People have a lot of approaches to naming. While some might opt for a more traditional name or want to them them after a loved one, others might find inspiration in other places.

Of course, there are mainstay sources of inspiration - Biblical names remain a solid choice, with Noah in particular seeing a rise in popularity, not to mention Jacob, John, Mark, Ruth, or Mary.

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Then there's the perhaps slightly less wise approach of naming someone after a favourite fictional character from a film or book, which can turn out badly, especially if it's after a character in a TV series that hasn't finished yet, as parents of daughters called Khaleesi or Daenerys, after Game of Thrones, unfortunately discovered.

So what are some unusual baby names and top names in the US? Let's take a look.

There are plenty of sources of inspiration (Getty Stock)

Top Five Unusual Girls' Names

People are increasingly going for unusual names out of a sense of individuality, as well as drawing on more influences.

In girls, the top spot went to 'Klarity', a different spelling of 'Clarity', after the tradition of naming people after virtues such as Hope, Faith, or Chastity.

Next up for girls we have Rynlee, a new name, followed by Ailanny, which has Hawaiian origins.

We then have Naylani, which shares the same origins.

Finally, there's Madisson, which is just like Madison but with an extra s.

Top Five Unusual Boys' Names

For boys, the number one unusual name was Kasai, which means 'fire'.

In second was Akari, a name which originates in Japan.

Next up we have a slightly more traditional name with Eziah, which is a different spelling of the Hebrew name Isiah.

Jasai is a more modern boys' name, and then we have Neithan, a variation of the more traditional Nathan.

There are still plenty of firm favourites when it comes to baby names (Getty Stock)

Top Ten Most Popular Girls' Names

These are for 2025.

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Isabella

8. Evelyn

9. Sofia

10. Eliana

Top Ten Most Popular Boys' Names

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. Henry

6. James

7. Elijah

8. Mateo

9. William

10. Lucas