A woman says vaping left her with two 'black' front teeth after going through five vapes a week.

Stacey Gardiner, 41, had never smoked before she began vaping in December 2017, and began using an electric vapes before swiftly changing to the disposable version when vapes shops began 'popping up' near her.

She would go through five vapes per week and sometimes use up a standard 600-puff vape in just one day.

She first noticed a black mark at the top of her front right tooth five years ago in August 2021, but it 'didn’t occur' to her what was causing it – and it has since progressed to take over the tops of both front teeth.

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After she had an emergency dental appointment last year to remove two molars, Stacey says she mentioned her two front teeth to the dentist, who said the damage was likely 'down to vaping'.

Stacey believes her teeth have turned black because of her former vaping habits (SWNS)

She went 'cold turkey' on her habit six months ago after realising it was 'just a habit' and 'didn’t actually enjoy it'.

Stacey then went on to fork out £200 ($270) for a set of clip in veneers to disguise her damaged teeth.

The 41-year-old does not think there is enough awareness about the damage vapes can cause to teeth and, in light of her own experiences, wants to warn young people about the potential dangers.

Stacey, a blogger, from Swansea, Wales, said: "It was about four years ago a bit of black started at the top of one tooth. I didn’t occur to me what was causing it."

She continued: "I always cleaned my teeth twice a day, I don’t eat sweets and at first I wasn’t aware what was causing it. I’m on a waiting list here in Wales but the chances of getting an NHS dentist are slim.

She's now wanting to raise awareness about the risks of vaping (SWNS)

"It’s noticeable for people to mention it, and I have been asked in the past ‘are they crowns on your teeth?’

"I’ve been told the vapes leave residue around the top of your teeth and gumline. That’s what causes the damage. The Instasmile veneers mean I’ve finally got my smile back."

Stacey has looked into going privately to solve the issues with her teeth, but worries about the price of treatment.

She said: "I was a dental nurse after I left school and I don’t think crowns would be suitable.

"If they take my two front teeth out and I need a denture, when you factor in what it will need and the price is just ridiculous."

She was scrolling on social media when she came across the Instasmile clip in veneers, which she purchased in January 2026.

Stacey had to send 12 different impressions to ensure they were the perfect fit.

Stacey now uses veneers as a result of the damage to her teeth (SWNS)

"I don’t wear them at home but if I’m going out I’ll pop them in," she said.

“I didn’t like going out and hated conversing with people. With the shape of my mouth when I’m talking it’s really noticeable it’s obviously black.

"In photos I would always pout and never smile, and that was the reason why."

She believes there is 'more focus' on vapes’ being harmful for people’s lungs rather than damage to teeth like hers.

Stacey said: "I don’t think vapes causing damage to teeth, there is enough awareness about that. They start vaping younger now.

"If it was a 15-year-old they could be in the same position I’m in by the age of 20, and I don’t think there is enough awareness, like how dangerous the sweetness and residue leaves on teeth."