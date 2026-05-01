A man who says he's traveled to an impressive 150 countries across the globe has shared his thoughts on the places he's been to.

The average person might visit six or seven countries in the lifetime, but this intrepid explorer has been to 150.

With his vast traveling experience in mind, he took to Reddit to open the floor to people to ask him questions.

One person asked him about his most unforgettable experiences so far, and it's safe to say this guy has checked off some items on his bucket list.

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He replied: "Picking one is very hard. Some would be: climbing Mount Sinai, snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, walking the Great Wall of China, being in King Tut’s tomb with his body."

Impressive.

A guy who has traveled to 150 countries shared his experiences on Reddit (Getty Stock)

He was also asked about which place had 'the least pleasant populations to interact with', such as being rude, isolating, and openly hostile.

"Ethiopia. Hands down," the guy said.

Meanwhile, another person asked about 'any surprising similarities and differences you've noticed between countries'.

The similarity the experienced traveler found was that 'we all want to be happy'. The difference? How fortunate the USA is and how people don't even know it.

"The biggest difference I’ve seen between USA and the rest of the world is how truly fortunate we are and don’t often realize it," he wrote.

While this guy thinks that America is one of the most fortunate countries he's been to, it's not one of the happiest.

In the 2026 World Happiness Report, the USA was 23rd out of the top 25. As for the top of the list, Finland was once again declared the happiest.

Finland has been named as the happiest country in the world – again (Getty Stock)

In fact, Nordic countries dominated the list, with Iceland and Denmark coming in second and third place. Fourth was Costa Rica, while the fifth happiest country in the world for this year was named as Sweden.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has dropped out of the top 25, having previously been listed as the 20th happiest country in the world in 2024. Ireland came in 13th place, however.

While the Redditor seemingly didn't have the best experience in Ethiopia, it didn't make it on the list of the most narcissistic countries in the world.

Instead, Germany (coming in first place) followed by Iraq, China, Nepal, and South Korea were named as the top five narcissistic countries.

As for the most self-effacing, Serbia, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, and Denmark topped the list.