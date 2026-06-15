People have compared Donald Trump's celebration at the White House with that hosted under Joe Biden back in 2024.

While elsewhere in the US the World Cup was underway, Trump did not go to the US team's first match of the tournament owing to a prior commitment at the White House itself.

This was an enormous UFC tournament which had been staged at the White House in celebration of Trump's 80th birthday, and the 250th anniversary of the foundation of the United States.

Trump has taken a very different approach from his predecessor, staging a mixed martial arts tournament which has included the erection of an enormous arena on the White House lawn, as well as Evel Knievel style motorcycle jumps going back and forth in front of the centre of the US government.

Advert

This was in marked contrast to a celebration at the White House in 2024, which took the opportunity to honor Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community, which is held in June, with an event at the White House.

Trump's event at the White House (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jill Biden hosted the event back in 2024, which fell on Equality Day and was aimed to coincide with three decisions in the US Supreme Court which helped to advance LGBTQ+ rights in the US.

This saw the columns on the White House painted into the colors of the rainbow flag, and saw Jill Biden as well as Ashley Biden both giving speeches.

The event was also attended by the Secretary of State for Transport at the time Pete Buttigieg, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg, with Deborah Cox performing at the celebration.

There has been a marked change at the White House since this event, with the South Lawn at the White House now having an enormous arena built on top of it for the UFC fight.

Trump in the UFC arena outside the White House (Evan Vucci/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some people on social media remarking that it was a 'night and day difference' in a comparison of the two events which was shared on X, while another called the White House 'a circus'.

Others took to social media to share their thoughts on the spectacle put on by Trump, with some even comparing it to the 2006 movie Idiocracy, in which an average person wakes up in a future in which the human race has become stupider.

One wrote: "MMA Cagefights sponsored by an Energydrink Brand in front of the White House is exactly what happened in the movie Idiocracy."

One thing is for sure - things have changed a lot since 2024.