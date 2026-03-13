2026 has already been a big year for sports, with the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in Italy this year.

From figure skating to luge, it brought us plenty of entertainment and some historic moments too.

But the Olympics isn’t the only headline-grabbing contest taking place this year - oh, no.

Because while elite athletes have been battling it out on ice and snow, another competition has been quietly gearing up for what might be the most unusual tournament of them all: the Sperm Racing World Cup. Yes, really.

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After a viral debut event in Los Angeles last year, staged with live commentary, big screens and all the drama you can imagine, the race is set to return with its first World Cup this year.

The idea came from a team of four, Eric Zhu (Thor Ventures, Aviato), Nick Small (the youngest sold-out founder in cryptocurrency), Shane Fan (Waterfall Market), and Garret Niconienko (from the MrBeast team) who raised $1 million to bring their vision to life.

Imagine this, but with sperm... (ABBPhoto/Getty Images)

It's pretty much what it sounds like; competitors submit biological samples, and microscopic imaging tracks the movement of sperm through a tiny, engineered racetrack designed to mimic parts of the reproductive environment. The goal is to determine which sample’s swimmers are fastest.

Imagine holding that title...

However, organizers insist it's far from a joke, as the Sperm Racing manifesto reveals they want to swing the conversation into 'something much bigger'.

Male fertility is declining 'quietly' and 'steadily' around the world, they say, 'and nobody's really talking about it'.

Swimmers will be put to the ultimate test (Westend61/Getty Images)

So, to raise awareness of the concerning trend, they've conjured up the somewhat wacky idea.

Organizers have now organized a fully-fledged World Cup later this year.

According to the team behind it, the tournament will feature competitors representing up to 128 countries, all vying for a $100,000 grand prize.

But you only have until March 23 to register.

So, if you want to partake in this unique sport, what do you need to do?

Well, for starters you must be at least 18 years old and free of sexually transmitted diseases.

The Sperm Race raises awareness of male fertility (Wakila/Getty Images)

You must be able to provide 'biological samples in compliance with competition regulations' and be available to appear in recorded content and competition coverage.

But you won't be allowed to participate if you're involved with Sperm Racing operations in any way, or if you're attempting to manipulate results, selection, or eligibility.

You're also not allowed to provide false or misleading information.

Applicants must represent a country through birth, ancestry, citizenship or residency, and the tournament is expected to include qualifiers before moving into head-to-head knockout rounds and a grand final.

It's safe to say the Sperm Racing World Cup might just be the strangest addition to the 2026 sporting calendar.











