A couple with an age gap of over three decades have spoken about the strict marriage rules they abide by.

Gracen Geagen, 26, is married to Kevin Geagan, aged 60, with the pair having a 34-year age gap.

Gracen regularly shares videos on her TikTok page, @gracenfaithg, about their relationship, including Q&As, as well as advice and behind the scenes snippets about their marriage and how they navigate any challenges.

In one clip, Gracen and Kevin explained they have certain 'non-negotiable' rules which they try to abide by every day in order to ensure their marriage is as healthy as possible.

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"These are our non-negotiables in our age-gap relationship," said Gracen.

"Something we've implemented in our marriage, we pray together every single night, most of the time Kevin leads the prayer, but every now and again, I'll take control.

"Regardless of your faith, the intentionality that goes into speaking gratitude and thanksgiving... and the energy that goes into that and the beauty that goes into doing that together... it's a great way we find to centre ourselves together and individually, every night before we go to bed, it's the last thing we do."

Gracen explained that another one of their other rules is that they don't drink alcohol without each other.

"I know there's going to be comments," said Gracen.

"But there's a vulnerability in drinking and being intoxicated, it's not something I want to be without my partner present."

Kevin added: "It was a decision we each made individually, we didn't impose it on one another. I said, 'look, whatever your choice is, my choice is to not get into that place of vulnerability. You can't have two or three or four or five drinks without having one drink and I just choose not to do that when I'm out alone without Gracen."

The video had mixed responses online (Getty Stock Photo)

The couple explained their third rule is that they choose to serve each other even in disagreements.

"We try to maintain our standards of behaviour to one another, of kindness and courtesy, even if we're having a disagreement," said Kevin.

Gracen also added that they don't keep score, explaining: "We don't choose to say, 'oh I did this and you didn't'. That's not what life is about, we're committed to showing up and serving each other no matter what the other person did."

Gracen explained that while they likely have other 'rules' these are their four 'big ones'.

Some of the rules caused some controversy online, with one person commenting on the alcohol rule specifically.

They wrote: "If you don’t, 'allow' one another to consume alcohol without your significant other this only proves your lack of self control. Whether the lack of self control stems from an internal source or external, this only proves irresponsibly."

While another said: "Can’t disagree with the rules, but feels forced over organic. Best of luck."

Others agreed, however, with many praising the pair. One wrote: "They look great together and they appear level headed. Shout-out to them."

And another said: "Sounds like a good start. As long as they keep dialoging, rules may change but hopefully they will grow together."

The couple added to UNILAD: “Our relationship tends to surprise people at first, but what keeps it strong is how aligned we are on the things that actually matter day to day.

“For us, ‘non-negotiables’ aren’t about control — they’re about clarity. We’ve learned that being upfront about expectations eliminates a lot of the friction most couples experience.

“A lot of people assume an age-gap relationship comes with more challenges, but in many ways it’s made communication and intention even stronger between us.

“We weren’t expecting the videos to resonate at this level, but I think people connect with honesty — especially around relationships, where there’s usually a lot left unsaid.”