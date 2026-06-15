Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

A woman whose daughter died in a rope jump accident after staff allegedly forgot to attach a safety cord has shared an emotional message on social media.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, from Jandira, prepared to take part in the activity at "Skeleton Bridge" rope jumping destination in Limeira, São Paulo on Saturday.

The woman was stood in the crucifix-type position as she prepared for the jump, and was lifted in the air by three instructors before being thrown off the bridge.

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However, tragically, the safety cord was not attached to the woman. In a video circulating social media, witnesses can be heard screaming as she plunged to her death.

Onlookers began screaming as they realized the cord had not been attached (X)

Now, Maria's mother has shared a message on Instagram, alongside a picture of her daughter.

The post, which was written in Portuguese, translates to: "My beloved daughter, today I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times [crying emoji]. How much your departure hurts me [white heart emoji].

"Love you forever my princess And thank you for being part of my life during these 21 years," she continued.

Emotionally concluding, Maria's mother, Val, penned: "God, thank you for this privilege."

People from around the world sent Val their love in the comments, as one wrote: "Many condolences from Italy. Sending so much love."

A second penned: "May Jesus comfort your heart, mom, because ONLY HE has this power since I can't even imagine the size of your pain."

Maria's mom shared an emotional tribute to her daughter on Instagram (Instagram)

Maria faced multiple fractures following the tragic incident, and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Now, three instructors, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, face charges of homicide with implied malice and are now being held in private detention until their hearing on Sunday.

It was reported that a further three have been arrested.

Tragically, Maria had posted about the jump on social media just hours beforehand.

Sharing a picture of her wristbands, she wrote in the caption: "Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?"

There have been a number of other tragedies that have happened on the bridge over the last few years, São Paulo police chief Andréa Dantas Levy recently confirmed, including the death of a cyclist who fell while taking a selfie.

The circumstances surrounding Maria's death were unprecedented, the police chief said.