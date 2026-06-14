Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

A woman who fell to her death after allegedly not being attached to a safety cord during a bungee jump shared a final post which now has a very different meaning, as police launch an investigation.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was tragically pronounced dead on Saturday morning (June 13), after taking part in a bungee jump at Ponte do Esqueleto, also known as Skeleton Bridge, in Limeira, São Paulo.

An investigation into the circumstances that led to her death has resulted in numerous arrests having been made, but many questions still remain.

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However, many have turned their attention to the last post she ever shared on social media, which has now taken on a whole new meaning in the wake of her death.

Before taking part in the daring jump, Maria documented her day on Instagram, sharing photos from the site.

The bridge is a popular tourist activity. (Google Maps)

In one post alongside a photo of a company banner for Entre Cordas, Maria wrote: "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?" The Sun reported.

Disturbing footage of her fatal bungee jump has since circulated on social media, showing how she was carried towards the end of the bridge by two staff members.

The 21-year-old was thrown from the bridge totally unaware that she was not secured to the cable, an elastic rope which supports thrill-seekers during their jump.

Moments after her body was launched off the edge, a voice could be heard shouting 'the rope, people, the rope', but evidently it was too late.

The young girl tragically fell to her death on Saturday morning (June 13). (Instagram)

The young woman fell more than 131 feet while horrified bystanders and staff looked on.

While emergency responders, firefighters, and paramedics rushed to the scene, the 21-year-old was pronounced dead.

Her fiancé, who was also present, reportedly required medical attention after becoming ill upon learning that she had tragically died.

Limeira City Council has since announced plans to file a complaint against the Brazilian federal government, as Mayor Murilo Félix said, as per the Mirror: "It is necessary to determine responsibility for the lack of access control to a federal area that has presented known risks for years and still lacks the necessary protection measures."

The investigation is set to determine whether anyone involved in the event will face criminal charges.