Ariana Grande has been praised for how she handled accidentally posting a rather intimate photo online.

The picture was shared to her 363 million Instagram followers, and left fans very surprised, to say the least.

Many took to their own social media accounts to point out that the celebrity had inadvertently shared the snap on her main feed as part of a 'photo dump'.

The X-rated image in question shows Grande crouching down to pet a dog in the street, but the shot has accidentally exposed her breast.

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One stunned fan took to X to highlight the gaffe, writing: "Ariana baby did u just post ur whole boob on instagram."

People with a lot fewer than 363 million followers might understandably be horrified by this, but Grande - who has the seventh most followed account on the platform - responded in a very different way.

The singer shared a series of pics in a photo dump (arianagrande/Instagram)

Rather than rushing to take the picture down, Grande, 32, chose to actually leave it up on her account, seemingly owning it.

This was shared from her Instagram Story, which disappears after a few hours, to her permanent posts on her profile.

Fans immediately took to social media to praise her for the move.

One wrote: "Her posting this & still leaving the photo up. is the c*ntiest thing she could’ve ever done. That’s mother."

Meanwhile, another posted: "Ariana doesn’t care if she showing her boob," adding: "Yall acting like you’ve never seen breast in your life pls."

Grande left the image up on her Instagram page (arianagrande/Instagram)

But that wasn't all that she did either, with Grande also posting a clip from an October 2023 sketch.

It featured Grande alongside Elizabeth Gillies, her co-star in high school sitcom Victorious between 2010 and 2013.

The pair had reunited for the skit, which ended up being very fitting for the social media blunder, and only added to how well she handled what could have been embarrassing.

Grande and Gillies parody a scene from the 1995 movie Showgirls, which follows the lives of two strippers working in Las Vegas and which has gone on to develop a cult following since its release.

This skit sees the actors sitting down to dinner together.

Gillies then bluntly tells Grande: "You have great tits, they’re really beautiful," to which the singer replies: "Thank you."

Grande reposted a 2023 skit with Elizabeth Gillies (Instagram)

Grande has recently spoken out publicly against her music being used in an official video promoting ICE in the US.

The clip showed officers arresting and detaining people, and used the star's music without her permission.

Responding to the video, she wrote: "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. fck ice.”

A spokesperson for the White House subsequently told Variety: "We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens."