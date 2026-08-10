Taron Egerton reveals how Tom Hardy reacted to their unscripted kiss during Legend filming
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Taron Egerton reveals how Tom Hardy reacted to their unscripted kiss during Legend filming

Egerton also revealed whether he was 'intimidated' starring alongside Hardy

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Topics: Tom Hardy, Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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