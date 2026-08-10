Taron Egerton is spilling the tea on a 'improvised scene' with Tom Hardy, that never made the cut in 2015 blockbuster, Legend.

In the blockbuster, Hardy played the role of twin gangsters Reggie and Ronnie Kray, with Egerton playing the role of Ronnie's lover, Teddy Smith.

Egerton who said he 'got on really well' with Tom Hardy, told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast: "There was a scene that never made the movie, but I was so pleased with myself."

"There was a scene where he murders someone and gets back in the car and I was sat in the back of the car waiting for him, and I grabbed his face and I snogged him.

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The Rocketman actor said he 'backed off' from Hardy, afraid of what his reaction would be, however, added: "I think he loved it."

Tom Hardy played the Kray twins in the movie Legend (Photo by Will/GC Images)

Egerton revealed he hadn't seen his co-star for 10 years, but said he thinks the Mad Max: Fury star liked his 'chutzpah'.

For those who aren't aware of the term, a chutzpah means the act of self-confidence, or nerve.

In the podcast, Egerton revealed that the director, Brian Helgeland, was open to the cast improvising, hence the 'ballsy' scene.

Asked whether he was 'intimidated' working with Hardy, Egerton said he wasn't at all.

I have all my insecurities and all my fears, but one thing I’m not worried about is I believe myself as an actor," he said.

Despite only having worked together that one time, the pair both have connections to the 2019 Sir Elton John biographical musical film, Rocketman.

Hardy was initially meant to play the role of the musical legend, however, it was Egerton who eventually ended up being cast as the lead role.

Producer, Matthew Vaughn later revealed the reasoning to The Hollywood Reporter, after he joined to help Elton and his husband David Furnish.

Egerton spoke about working with Hardy in the 2015 blockbuster Legend

“I said, ‘Look, I don’t understand how this hasn’t been made, and if you want me to team up with you, I’m in’,” Vaughn, who had directed Kingsman, in which Egerton had starred in.

“I really think Tom Hardy is one of the best actors, but I felt he was too old for the role," he continued. At the time, Hardy was around 41 years old.

It was also reportedly planned that Hardy would lip-sync.

He had previously told Wall Street Journal that the thought of singing 'terrified him' and that he 'couldn't hold a note to save his life'.

Egerton then ended up being cast for the role, although Vaughn revealed that Elton John and his husband were 'on the fence' due to them having their heart set on Hardy.

However, that all changed when they heard the star's 'unbelievable' singing voice, calling it a 'no brainer'.

The movie went on to be a huge success, grossing $195.3 million at the box office worldwide.

Earlier this year, the actor said he had a 'special connection' with the singer following his role.



























