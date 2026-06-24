Brooklyn Beckham has appeared to have posted about his 'magical’ wife after the Beckham family feud was referenced in a World Cup commercial.

The David and Victoria Beckham scandal which has seen the pair estranged from their eldest son, has been the topic of conversation for some time now.

It all began after Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz wedded in 2022, which saw the couple drop bombshell allegations about the football legend and his Spice Girl's alum wife in a series of Instagram posts.

It started in January, and culminated in a dramatic accusation that his parents were controlling his life and 'trying to ruin' his relationship with wife Nicola.

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However, his FIFA World Cup advert for DoorDash appearance seemed to take aim at his parents once again, after a brief hiatus from talking about the scandal.

In the commercial, Brooklyn can be seen on a couch, and turns to the camera to say: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

Laughing, he then explained: "It’s a long story."

The 27-year-old threw his tickets onto the coffee table as the advert stated: "It’s complicated. More soon."

Since speculators claimed this had to be about his parents in a not-so-hidden jab at their estrangement, many have weighed in.

For example, one person online said it was ‘tasteless’ to appear in the advert, another claimed it took ‘courage’.

But now, one week after the controversial commercial, Brooklyn has dedicated a post to his wife of six years.

He wrote on Instagram: "6 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x You are my girl, my beautiful wife, and my whole heart.”

Brooklyn and Nicola wedded in 2022 (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

"Every day with you feels like the best adventure, and I still can’t believe I get to do life with you. You make everything brighter, funnier, sweeter, and more magical just by being you,” he continued, as the post showed a photo of the pair smiling next to each other. “I can’t wait to keep laughing, dreaming, and staying young with you forever. I love you more than words, Nicola."

Nicola, responded in kind, thanking Brooklyn for loving her ‘so perfectly’, as she commented on the post: "i couldn’t possibly love you more. you’re my world, my rock and my soulmate. i love you a million times over and i love being your wife. thank you for loving me so perfectly."

LADbible Group previously reached out to David and Victoria's representatives for comment.

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."