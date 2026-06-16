Brooklyn Beckham takes swipe at family feud in savage World Cup ad after slamming sister's visit to his house

Brooklyn Beckham has taken aim at the infamous Beckhams family feud after his sister Harper turned up at his Los Angeles home unannounced.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham appeared in a World Cup advert for DoorDash recently, where he rather obviously referenced the feud between himself and his parents.

In the commercial, Brooklyn said to the camera: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

A laughing Brooklyn then said: "It’s a long story."

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The 27-year-old went on to throw his tickets onto the coffee table, before the advert went on to say: "It’s complicated. More soon."

The Beckham clan were in LA recently as the soccer star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, though the trip was certainly overshadowed by Harper's visit to Brooklyn.

David and Victoria's youngest child was spotted outside the home of her estranged brother, as she seemingly attempted to deliver a letter to him and wife Nicola Peltz.

Harper, 14, was spotted wearing the same outfit as the one she wore at her father's Walk of Fame ceremony earlier on Friday (June 12).

However, it later emerged that Brooklyn and Nicola were not home, but instead in New York.

A representative for Brooklyn and Nicola has claimed the whole thing was staged for the paparazzi.

"Photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras," a representative for the couple told Page Six.

The Beckhams have not responded to the claims, though a family source told The Sun described the allegations as 'clearly nonsense'.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn accused his parents of 'trying to ruin' his relationship with Nicola.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he penned in a lengthy Instagram post.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."

(Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

The Beckhams are yet to publicly address the claims.

LADbible Group has reached out to David and Victoria's representatives for comment.

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."