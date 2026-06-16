Brooklyn Beckham takes swipe at family feud in savage World Cup ad after slamming sister's visit to his house
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Brooklyn Beckham takes swipe at family feud in savage World Cup ad after slamming sister's visit to his house

David and Victoria's eldest son accused his parents of 'trying to ruin' his relationship with Nicola

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Topics: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, David Beckham, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones