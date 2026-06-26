An influencer has shared the heartbreaking news that his daughter has died in sudden and unexpected circumstances.

Jamal Morton posted to social media to update people about the tragedy, sharing that the loss of his daughter was 'a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy'.

The influencer said in a GoFundMe post on June 23 that his daughter had drowned in the pool at the family home in Georgia after going out by herself.

“I lost my daughter,” he wrote. “She thought she was a big girl and could swim all by herself. She walked out of the house and got into the pool where she drowned.”

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Morton, 33, also confirmed that he would be stepping back from social media for a time to process the awful loss and to grieve with his family, writing on Facebook: "I hate to make this post but yall won’t be seeing me for a while. I have to take a break."

Morton shared that he would be stepping back from social media to grieve the loss (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In the post, he also paid tribute to his daughter, who he shared with Jessica Morton, writing: "You were the best daughter a father could ever ask for. Losing a child is a pain I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy."

He added: "I hope heaven is real because i can’t imagine you being all alone by yourself. So god if you’re real please watch over my baby.

"Rest in Peace my sweet angel. Daddy loves you forever Rose."

Speaking to E! News, police from the Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that there had been a death at Morton's home which appeared to have been an accident.

The coroner's office has also confirmed the death to vt., and added that an exact cause of death has not yet officially been determined.

Morton shared the awful news to his Facebook page (Facebook)

Morton's manage team have also released a statement explaining why some followers may have noticed new content on his accounts after he said he would be taking a break.

"We want to let everyone know that J’Amore’s social media accounts are currently being managed by his team," the statement said.

"At this time, he is not online, posting content, responding to messages, or actively managing his pages.

"Management is keeping his platforms running while he and his family take time to grieve the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl."

They added: "This is an incredibly difficult time, and we ask for your understanding, prayers, and respect for their privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss."