Wendy’s employee gets full ride to Yale after bosses helped fund college dream
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Wendy’s employee gets full ride to Yale after bosses helped fund college dream

Thalles Winner DeSouza planned to leave Wendy's, but his bosses had other ideas

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Thalles W. DeSouza/Facebook

Topics: Education, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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