Wendy’s employee gets full ride to Yale after bosses helped fund college dream

A 23-year-old student who was given a scholarship by his bosses at Wendy's after telling them he wanted to leave to pursue a career in construction, is now heading to Yale.

Thalles Winner DeSouza, started working in Wendy’s in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, when in high school, where he made it up to a managerial position.

In 2016, Thalles' mother decided to 'move to the United States and drop everything following after he was 'nearly killed by a shooting inside his own home while sleeping, which he revealed in an emotional Instagram video, documenting the moment he received his Yale acceptance.

While working as a shift manager at the fast food company, Thalles planned to move onto construction, as the money would be more than he was making at Wendy's. However his boss, Mr. Usama El-Sehrawey, revealed to TODAY that he and his business partner set aside extra money for every hour Thalles worked, and paid for his college tuition to attend Cape Cod Community College.

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Thalles will now be heading to one of the most prestigious schools in the world (Thalles W. DeSouza Facebook)

Now, he's off to one of the best and most prestigious schools in the world.

"Four years ago, while I was working as a manager at Wendy’s and finishing high school, Mr. Usama El-Sehrawey and the late Mr. Ernest Smily (his son Terry Smily is in the picture) awarded me a scholarship to attend Cape Cod Community College," he wrote on a Facebook post.

"At the time, I had no idea how much that opportunity would change my life."

Now sharing his position four years later, he penned: "I had the chance to thank them in person and share where that investment has taken me. This fall, I’ll be heading to Yale University!"

Speaking on Mr. Usama El-Sehrawey and the late Mr. Ernest Smily, and his son, Thalles, said that the thing that stood out to him the most is the 'way they invest in people'.

"Thank you, Mr. Usama, the late Mr. Ernest Smily, Terry Smily, and the entire Smily family, for believing in me. Your generosity opened a door that changed my life, and I will always be grateful," he wrote.





Concluding the emotional post, Thalles said that he was living proof that 'all it takes is one person who believes in you'.

The post has since gone viral, and at the time of writing, has almost 30k reactions, and over 500 comments.

Within these, people are also sharing their experiences with the fast food chain, with one social media user writing: "My daughter has worked at Wendy's while im high school, dual enrollment and maintaining a 4.44 GPA! Next week she heads to college to start her freshman year and everyone at Wendy's has encouraged her every step of the way!!! Mechanical Engineer coming through!"

Another penned: "Now this is the stuff of dreams and the proof that great people make a difference in others lives that helps them to become great! Great people are selfless and kind! They still walk among us everyday!"

A third said: "This is what the United States should be about. Absolutely amazing. Good luck Thalles. I know you’ll make your benefactors very proud."

Wendy's also commented on a Instagram post about the subject, writing: "His middle name is Winner and he’s winning! SO PROUD."



