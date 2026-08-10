Courtney Clenney pleads guilty to manslaughter in boyfriend Christian Obumseli’s death
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Courtney Clenney pleads guilty to manslaughter in boyfriend Christian Obumseli’s death

Christian Obumseli was fatally stabbed in April 2022

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/ Court TV

Topics: True crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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