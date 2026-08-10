A woman living with a skin condition that only affects around 500,000 people across the globe has shared what it's like to live with.

Rachel Buyle was diagnosed with Epidermolysis Bullosa shortly after she was born. In her case, doctors became concerned about her skin after they noticed that it tore easily while cleaning her up.

The health condition causes someone's skin to be very fragile and to blister easily. Mayo Clinic explains: "The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing or scratching. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or stomach."

It adds that the condition is inherited and, while symptoms will usually develop in infants, sometimes people don't show signs of Epidermolysis Bullosa until they're a teenager or young adult.

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Rachel has something called Epidermolysis Bullosa (GoFundMe)

'I have to be careful moving around the house'

Rachel has spoken to UNILAD about living with the rare illness and revealed all the things she has to do to protect her fragile skin.

"Aside from the dressings, I have to be careful moving around the house making sure I don't do anything that causes extra friction to my skin, including excess walking," she tells us.

"I take breaks so my feet don't get blistered and torn up. I use my current wheelchair outside to prevent excess walking to save my feet from blistering and tearing.

"Even though my current chair helps my feet, the bumpiness while riding in it still causes pain, wounds, and blistering to my thighs and my bottom."

Rachel is currently fundraising for a new power wheelchair via GoFundMe. She says having this equipment 'would prevent a lot of pain and injuries because it has tracks instead of wheels and would be a smoother ride so I can get outside more to spend time with my husband and dogs'.

She was diagnosed with the extremely rare condition as a baby (Supplied)

'I try to take precautions to prevent injuries'

She also shares what one of the most difficult parts of living with the condition is.

"The most difficult part of living with Epidermolysis Bullosa is that it is time consuming," Rachel says. "Lots of time is spent changing dressings and going to doctor appointments."

Living with Epidermolysis Bullosa can be quite limiting for Rachel, but she still lives her life to the fullest and has even been skydiving in the past.

"I've gone skydiving so I typically do things that aren't recommended," she admits to us.

"I try to take precautions to prevent injuries by using padding and modifying things. If my skin tears, I will fix it afterwards because the pain was worth the adventure."

Rachel is fundraising for a new power wheelchair (GoFundMe)

Sadly there is currently no cure for for Epidermolysis Bullosa, but there's of treatment for it.

"There are a lot of treatments to help, maybe someday there will something to more successful, but I don't live my life waiting for that," Rachel says.

If you'd like to donate to Rachel's fundraiser, you can do so here.