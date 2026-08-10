Woman living with one of the world's rarest skin conditions details the extreme measures she has to take to protect herself
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Woman living with one of the world's rarest skin conditions details the extreme measures she has to take to protect herself

Rachel Buyle has been living with Epidermolysis Bullosa all of her life

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: Features, Health, GoFundMe

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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