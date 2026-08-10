Nancy Guthrie ransom notes 'not legit' says forensic psychologist - what he thinks actually happened
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Nancy Guthrie ransom notes 'not legit' says forensic psychologist - what he thinks actually happened

Dr Kris Mohandie says the notes could still reveal details about the author

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: US News, Crime

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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