'Prophet of Doom' psychic details chilling Trump prediction with ominous 'danger' warning
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'Prophet of Doom' psychic details chilling Trump prediction with ominous 'danger' warning

He believes it's 'set to happen soon'

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News, YouTube, JD Vance

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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