'Prophet of Doom' psychic details chilling Trump prediction with ominous 'danger' warning

A YouTube prophet has revealed he had an 'odd dream' about Donald Trump which has led him to share a prediction there's a 'danger to life'.

British psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker - known as the 'Prophet of Doom' - has built up quite the following online for sharing his predictions and insights as a psychic.

Amassing over 243,000 followers, the psychic hasn't done so on a whim, his previous prediction surrounding the 2016 election results coming true.

On July 30, 2026, he took to his YouTube channel to reveal his predictions for the rest of the year and 'the signs' he's 'seeing now' for August.

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One of his strange dreams? Well, it involved the POTUS no less, and well, it's not looking too good for Trump.

A psychic had a dream about Donald Trump and now fears there's a 'danger' to his life ( Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

What did psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker see in his dream?

Hamilton-Parker revealed: "I had a dream of President Trump in a panic room – one of those rooms you lock yourself in if there's been an attack.

"So, I thought, ‘That seemed to come out of absolutely nowhere’. And when dreams come like that, I have to think, ‘Why is my unconscious throwing that to me?’"

And there was more to the dream too - Trump was not alone.

Hamilton-Parker revealed vice president JD Vance was also with Trump in the panic room, alongside various US politicians and high administrative officials.

Craig Hamilton-Parker predicted the 2016 election results (YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker)

"All in this crammed sort of bunker type thing," he added.

The psychic stressed he's not about to predict there being 'a nuclear war or anything like that,' but he noted the dream may hold 'symbolic' significance.

"It made me feel that there's a really high risk, right now, and danger to life, to not only Trump but other members of the American administration generally," he said.

So, his overall prediction?

JD Vance was also with Trump (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Well, the psychic revealed: "My prediction is there's going to be a new wave of attacks from Iran on the American politicians.

"We already know that Trump and America generally is planning something big there in Iran now. And the Iranians have already said, 'We're going to get you, you'll be horrified by what we'll do to you. We'll get you, Trump,' and things like that," he added.

However, Hamilton-Parker has 'a nasty feeling that somebody is going to get through'.

And while he doesn't believe they'll 'get Trump,' he does feel they 'might get somebody else' either 'connected with the Trump family' or 'top politicians'.

Either way, he feels like it is a 'danger to life' situation 'to Trump in particular,' noting this could also mean 'a health threat' instead, 'wrapped up in that dream somewhere' - although, he noted 'dreams can be hard to unravel'.

The psychic believes something will happen 'soon' (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) / ALTERNATE CROP)

When is the 'danger to life' happening?

Hamilton-Parker believes it is set to 'happen soon'.

He warned: "This is something I feel coming up in maybe August, maybe September, not far away."

Hamilton-Parker's previous prediction about Trump

Six months ago, the psychic made another major prediction about the US president, which could tie into his vision of a major political assassination.

He said Trump will serve a third term, predicting that global conflict will lead to emergency powers being brought in after the government decides it's 'too dangerous' to hold an election.

Hamilton-Parker said at the time: "I felt there would be some big global conflict, possibly involving Taiwan.

"Looking at it now, it could be any global conflict. I know a lot of people have criticized this, saying you cannot have a third term because it is written in the Constitution-but who knows? Things have changed so much in the world."