House of the Dragon ends season 3 with ‘best death ever’ that left viewers replaying brutal scene
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House of the Dragon ends season 3 with ‘best death ever’ that left viewers replaying brutal scene

Lord Ormund Hightower’s brutal demise has become one of House of the Dragon’s most replayed moments

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: House Of The Dragon, Film and TV, HBO

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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