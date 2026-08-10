Mark Zuckerberg addresses claim his $300 million yacht ignored stranded cruise ship's call for help
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Mark Zuckerberg addresses claim his $300 million yacht ignored stranded cruise ship's call for help

Apparently there was a nearby vessel that was stranded in Alaskan waters

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Topics: Mark Zuckerberg, Alaska, Travel, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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