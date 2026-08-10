Donald Trump’s Patriot Games began this week — but did you know what applicants had to answer to take part?

The U.S. President announced the games last December, saying it would form part of ‘the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen'.

"Already, we've had big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birthdays of the Army, the Navy and the United States Marines, but there is much, much more to come," Trump said in an announcement video at the time.

The Patriot Games began on Sunday (August 9) and will conclude with the grand finale on Tuesday (August 11). The event will feature 120 student athletes competing for a life-changing $250,000 scholarship prize.

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Comparisons between The Hunger Games and Trump's event happened soon after they were announced. One boy and one girl from every state will compete.

These athletes will face off in a different disciplines, including track and field events, obstacle course challenges, tug-of-war, dodgeball, kickball and basketball shooting.

The 14- to 17-year-olds selected for the games have been chosen from across the US to each represent their home states and territories.

One boy and one girl representing each state are competing (Getty Stock Image)

The stakes at the Patriot Games are not life and death and the male and female winners will each receive $125,000 in college scholarship money.

According to CNN, the games are turning out to be more focused on youth patriotism rather than athletic performance.

While applicants showed off their skills doing backflips, parkour, and other activities, athletic ability was not the only factor considered for participation.

Contestants were asked to film their answers to a series of prompts about why they wanted to compete and how sports have shaped them.

Trump announced the Patriot Games last December (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

They were also asked to name places outside their home state where they had a 'meaningful personal, family, cultural, military, or community connection'.

Speaking of the event, Freedom 250 Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez previously told UNILAD: "The 2026 Patriot Games are a national athletic competition celebrating America’s next generation of leaders, competitors and champions as part of our nation’s historic 250th birthday.

"Student athletes from across the country will compete on a national stage, reaching millions of Americans through ABC and ESPN and competing for $250,000 in scholarships.

"Freedom 250 is proud to bring Americans together through unforgettable signature events — from the Freedom Trucks and July 4 celebrations to the 2026 Patriot Games — that celebrate our country and inspire the next generation."

Trump is expected to attend the games on Tuesday. There is a live stream on ESPN and a primetime special will air on ABC on August 13.

UNILAD has approached Freedom 250 for further comment.