Trump's Patriot Games athletes reveal how they were chosen for event and it's not based on their athletic ability
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Trump's Patriot Games athletes reveal how they were chosen for event and it's not based on their athletic ability

The event, which has drawn comparisons to The Hunger Games, is currently underway

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Sport

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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