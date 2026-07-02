A mom-of-five who was stabbed to death shared a chilling final post before sisters Cookie and Kitty, from Texas, allegedly took her life.

The sisters, Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, were arrested just hours after the fatal incident in Del Rio, a small Texan town near the Mexican border.

Caroline 'Caro' Peña, 32, was the woman killed by the sisters, alongside Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, who has also been arrested in connection with murder.

According to Del Rio police, Cookie stabbed the mom in the back during a heated confrontation, which ultimately led to her death.

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All three women now face first-degree murder charges, after police reported the Kitty and Kyandra allegedly beat Peña up after she’d been stabbed.

Posting on Facebook just weeks earlier (June 11), Peña shared a chilling quote which read: "May God protect me from what my eyes don’t see and what my ears don’t hear."

Caroline 'Caro' Peña shared a chilling final post before her death. (Facebook/Caro Peña)

Peña was rushed to a local hospital following the attack, but was pronounced dead at a hospital in San Antonio later that night.

In a statement posted to their social media channels, the City of Del Rio Police Department said: "On June 25, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers with the Del Rio Police Department responded to Val Verde Regional Medical Center after receiving a report of a female suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"Investigators gathered surveillance video, processed evidence, and conducted numerous witness interviews. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers located and arrested Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz without incident."

Three women have been arrested in connection with the murder. (KENS 5)

Unexpectedly, Journalist Michael Elizondo told the New York Post that one of the sisters was in a 'happy mood' upon her arrest.

"She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened," he claimed.

"All of the sudden I see the window go down, and the girl was sticking out her face, sticking out her tongue and goofing off," Elizondo added.

In the wake of her death, close friends of the mom spoke about the woman she was.

"She was one of those people that she was born to be a mom. She really loved being a mom," her childhood friend Zelina Ochoa said, speaking to KENS 5.

Another friend, Christina Salinas, added: "That girl, she was a fighter. She was still standing her ground."