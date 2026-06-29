Texas sisters Cookie and Kitty charged with stabbing mom of 5 to death as arrest footage shows them grinning

Two sisters from Texas have been charged with following the fatal stabbing of a mother of five in broad daylight, police have said.

Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, were detained by police in Del Rio, a small Texan town near the Mexican border.

The sisters were arrested just hours after authorities claimed they had fatally stabbed Caroline 'Caro' Peña, 32.

In a statement posted to their social media channels, the City of Del Rio Police Department said: "On June 25, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers with the Del Rio Police Department responded to Val Verde Regional Medical Center after receiving a report of a female suffering from multiple stab wounds.

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"Upon arrival, officers determined the assault had occurred in the 800 block of East 10th Street."

Caroline 'Caro' Peña was allegedly attacked in broad daylight (Facebook/Caro Peña)

Authorities explained that 'due to the severity of her injuries, the victim was transported to a medical facility in San Antonio for emergency treatment'.

Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, a third woman, has also been charged with murder, the Del Rio Police Department said.

The statement continued: "Investigators gathered surveillance video, processed evidence, and conducted numerous witness interviews. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers located and arrested Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz without incident.

Kitty Mia Diaz (City of Del Rio Police Department)

"A short time later, officers located and arrested Kyandra Renee Faz in connection with the investigation. All three suspects were transported to the Del Rio Police Department for booking and processing.

"At approximately 9:00 p.m., investigators were notified that the victim had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased."

Following the victim's death, the three suspects have since been charged with murder, with an investigation 'active and ongoing', according to police.

Footage of the sisters' arrest, captured outside their home, has since been shared online.

Amaya Cookie Diaz (City of Del Rio Police Department)

It appeared to show a grinning Kitty being escorted to a police car following her arrest last week, while Amaya can be heard giggling at one stage after she yelled at a man behind her to 'stop recording'.

Local journalist Michael Elizondo told the New York Post that one of the sisters was in a 'happy mood' upon her arrest.

"She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened," he claimed.

"All of the sudden I see the window go down, and the girl was sticking out her face, sticking out her tongue and goofing off," Elizondo added.

Peña’s best pal of eight years, Christina Salinas, spoke to KENS 5 in the wake of the tragedy, admitting she recognized her friend immediately after it was posted on a community page.

Salinas said: "Her hair was in the same bun. When I saw that, that’s all I needed to see was the back of her shirt. I knew it was her right off the bat.

"That girl, she was a fighter. She was still standing her ground."

Meanwhile, Peña’s childhood friend, Zelina Ochoa, said: "She was one of those people that she was born to be a mom. She really loved being a mom."

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