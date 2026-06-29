The mother of a British influencer charged with murder in Dubai has spoken out as he daughter faces the death penalty if convicted.

Brooke George was charged with the killing of a British man she met on Facebook while in the Middle Eastern country, though the human rights campaign group Detained in Dubai claim she acted in self-defence after their relationship allegedly turned abusive.

George, 23, was detained at Dubai International Airport after trying to return to the UK following the murder charge.

She is now being held in the Bur Dubai jail, and faces the death penalty by firing squad.

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Tess George, the Brit's mother, has issued an urgent plea to authorities in Dubai: "Don’t make my little girl face the firing squad."

The mother told the Sun that her daughter has spent the best part of a week crammed into a ten-woman police cell, while she said George is yet to have been permitted to speak to a lawyer.

The Brit's mother has issued an urgent plea to authorities in Dubai (Instagram)

She told the outlet: “She doesn’t speak Arabic, doesn’t know what has been said, what she signed. She has no clue.

“They won’t tell her, they won’t converse with her, or even ask her about her safeguarding issues.

“As you can imagine, she is terrified. She’s vulnerable. She doesn’t know what to do.”

George's family state that prior to her arrest on June 23, she contacted them in a state of panic after allegedly being assaulted by the man.

Tess said in a statement released by Detained in Dubai: "The day before the incident, she did not seem like herself. She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self, but she did not tell me why.

"When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life.

"She was crying uncontrollably. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close."

Brooke George was detained in Dubai (Getty Stock Photo)

Tess went on to say she was 'deeply concerned' for her daughter's welfare after she had been 'desperately trying to get home' and away from the man.

The mother claims she was 'subjected to a violent assault and in genuine fear for her safety'.

Lexology explains that Article 384 of the UAE Penal Code explains that a person who commits murder in the UAE will be sentenced to life behind bars.

Article 384/2 of the UAE Penal Code states that if the murder is committed with premeditation and deliberation, the death penalty will be imposed.

LADbible Group previously contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.