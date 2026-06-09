Daughter who told police 'I killed my mother' on Christmas Day gets cleared of murder
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Daughter who told police 'I killed my mother' on Christmas Day gets cleared of murder

Stefania Glowka pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will spend the next eight years in prison

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Crime, UK News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones