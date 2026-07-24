Absolute longest age humans could to live, according to new study
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Absolute longest age humans could to live, according to new study

The new study also revealed what it is in our bodies that stops us for living for hundreds and hundreds of years

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Science, News, Life, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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