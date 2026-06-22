Biohacker Bryan Johnson, 47, makes shocking claim he 'won't die' as he reveals his biological age

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has made one of his boldest claims yet, insisting that his generation could be the first in history to avoid dying altogether.

The tech entrepreneur, who has built a reputation around his extreme anti-ageing regime, appeared on The School of Hard Knocks Podcast to discuss his approach to health and longevity.

He has previously spoken about spending millions of dollars a year on his body, tracking everything from his sleep to his organ function in pursuit of slowing the ageing process.

During the conversation, Johnson dropped a claim that left listeners stunned. "We are the first generation that won't die," he said, before doubling down when pushed on what he meant.

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"We are the first generation who will not die," he repeated, clarifying he meant people would no longer die in the traditional sense at all.

Johnson suggested this decline is often accelerated for people who work intensely or "grind" hard throughout their lives, putting extra strain on the body over time without prioritising recovery or health. (School of Hard Knocks)

When asked how old he realistically believes he could live to, Johnson, who is chronologically 47, explained that his biological age tells a very different story.

He claimed his cardiovascular ability, lung capacity and telomeres all currently measure at the equivalent of an 18 year old.

Johnson says biological age matters more than your birth certificate

According to Johnson, measuring biological age gives a far more accurate picture of how a body is actually functioning compared to simply counting the years since birth.

He argued that most people peak physically, mentally and emotionally in their youth, before a gradual decline sets in as they get older, a pattern he believes can be slowed or even reversed with the right approach.

According to Johnson, measuring biological age gives a far more accurate picture of how a body is actually functioning compared to simply counting the years since birth (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

He suggested this decline is often accelerated for people who work intensely or "grind" hard throughout their lives, putting extra strain on the body over time without prioritising recovery or health.

Johnson went on to argue that making health a person's top priority is the key to maintaining peak performance for longer, rather than accepting decline as inevitable.

He described the difference between being healthy and unhealthy as "night and day" when it comes to how clearly a person is able to think and perform.

Johnson has built an entire public persona around this philosophy, regularly sharing details of his diet, supplement stack and daily routine online, all geared towards what he calls slowing or reversing his own ageing process.

Whether his prediction about avoiding death altogether ever proves true remains to be seen, but it's far from the first headline-grabbing claim the biohacker has made about his own body and the future of human longevity.