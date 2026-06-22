Biohacker Bryan Johnson, 47, makes shocking claim he 'won't die' as he reveals his biological age
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Biohacker Bryan Johnson, 47, makes shocking claim he 'won't die' as he reveals his biological age

He says his cardiovascular system, lungs and telomeres are still stuck at 18 years old

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Bryan Johnson, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford