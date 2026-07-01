An NFL star’s brother has been arrested by police after their mother was found dead in their Atlanta home.

Ciarre Campbell, who is the sibling of a Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman has been charged with the death of Nateal Campbell, after her body was discovered at her home in Buckhead on Tuesday June 30.

According to Fulton County Jail records and reported by WSBTC, family called upon the police to report a wellness check was needed for the woman, and sadly she was found to be deceased.

Nateal, who was also the mother of NFL’s Calais Campbell, was known to police, as Lt. Christopher Bulter claimed that they had prior complaints listed at the address prior to her death.

Advert

Nateal Campbell was killed by her son, the brother of NFL star Calais (Photo By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Allegedly, it was due to mental health problems.

"There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual," Butler said per CBS Sport.

The 41-year-old was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife once apprehended, per the outlet, with the Campbell family releasing a joint statement regarding the tragedy.

They told ESPN: "We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

According to reports, Ciarre’s attorney, Jay Abt, also issued a statement, however, the sentiment was different.

Calais Campbell will be one of six NFL players to play into their 40s (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Abt claimed his client is innocent, and looks ‘forward’ to the opportunity to prove it.

He said to WSBTV.com: "We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I'm honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I'm asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time.”

His brother, Calais, is a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason, and is a philanthropist who launched the Charles Richard Campbell (CRC) Foundation with his mother and siblings to honor his father after he passed away.

At nearly 40, Calais will only be one of six defensive players in NFL’s history to play into their 40s, per CBS Sports.