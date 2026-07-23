Warning: This article contains distressing content that some readers may find upsetting.

As breakthrough musician turned murder suspect D4vd's preliminary hearing continues, police have revealed more details about the abandoned Tesla where 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered.

Hernandez had been missing before her body was discovered by employees at a tow yard after they smelled a foul odor coming from a Tesla Model X belonging to D4vd.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has since been arrested and has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, 'lewd and lascivious acts' with a child under 14, and the mutilation of human remains.

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The case is currently undergoing a preliminary hearing which began on July 21, where a judge will decide if there is probable cause for the case to move to trial.

During the second day, prosecutors told the court that at least 11 air fresheners were also recovered from the vehicle, Rolling Stone reported.

Los Angeles Police Department criminologist Chelsea Murillo told the court that most were found in the vehicle's center console, including one in the vehicle's front trunk.

Celeste's body was found dismembered in two bags secreted in a storage trunk under the car's front hood, and was in a state of advanced decomposition when she was discovered, the court heard.

Prosecutors allege that Burke carried out the crime to protect a lucrative music career (Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Murillo described a 'strong odor' when the vehicle was being assessed on September 9 2025, saying: “The odor resembled a decomposing body, based on my professional experience."

Prosecutors showed the court images of the air fresheners inside the vehicle, and Murillo also told the court that she examined 'insect activity' inside the vehicle.

She told the court that she had found stains in the vehicle's rear trunk which had appeared to be bloodstains.

On September 17, police also conducted a search on a rental home where Burke had been living at the time in Doheny Drive, Los Angeles.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez (GoFundMe)

LAPD criminologist Lauren Wallace testified that they had found what appeared to be traces of blood in the garage using a chemical agent used to detect blood.

The court also heard evidence that Burke ordered an inflatable pool, a shovel, and chainsaws online in the days after prosecutors claim Celeste was killed, with Wallace describing how the pool 'appeared to have a fresh, almost laundry-like scent'.

Burke appeared at the preliminary hearing wearing an orange jail uniform.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to murdering Celeste at his home in Hollywood Hills on April 23, 2025, as well as charges relating to sexual abuse.

Burke in court at a preliminary hearing (Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

Another witness was Louis Poimiroo, a senior vice president of finance at Burke's former label Interscope, who appeared in court to lay out evidence relating to prosecution claims that Burke had been motivated to commit the alleged offences to protect a lucrative music career.

Poimiroo told the court that the company had terminated Burke's contract in the final months of 2025 and had not paid him anything in 2026.

Prior to that, Poimiroo said that Burke had received payments of $3.9 million in 2023 and $2.3 million in 2025.

Celeste was reported missing in April 2024, and was not seen again by her parents after that date.

Her body was found on September 8 2025, after the Tesla was taken to a towing depot.

A timeline of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death and the allegations against D4vd

April 2024

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, aged 13, is reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California. It is the third time she is reported missing that year, but tragically she is never seen by her parents again.

April 23 2025

Investigators believe this is the day Celeste was killed.

April 24 2025

Prosecutors claim D4vd ordered a shovel from Home Depot.

April 25 2025

D4vd’s debut album Withered is released. It debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard chart, with 30,000 units sold in the first week. He tells The Hollywood Reporter that 80 percent of the album was made on his phone and he recorded vocal takes in his sister’s closet.

May 1 2025

Prosecutor claim D4vd took delivery of two chainsaws

August 5 2025

D4vd begins a world tour, starting with a gig in Del Mar, California.

September 8 2025

Celeste’s severely decomposed body is found in the front trunk of a Tesla linked to D4vd. His representatives say he is cooperating with the investigation.

September 9 2025

D4vd performs as planned at The Fillmore Minneapolis, despite the ongoing investigation around Rivas’ death.

September 17 2025

Police search a rental property where D4vd was living in Doheny Drive, L.A. Later in court, the prosecution claims presumptive traces of blood were found.

September 18 2025

Celeste’s family create a fundraiser and release a statement, which reads: “As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

More than $24,000 is raised for them.

September 19 2025

D4vd cancels the rest of his world tour, and the deluxe version of his debut album is not released as planned.

November 24 2025

The Los Angeles medical examiners officer receives a court order preventing any details of Celeste’s death from being released to the public.

April 16 2026

D4vd is arrested and held without bail.

April 20 2026

D4vd is arraigned and pleads not guilty to all charges.

April 22 2026

The autopsy report reveals that Celeste died from multiple 'penetrating injuries'. She had significant wounds to her torso, likely caused by a sharp object, and one wound penetrated her liver.

July 21 2026

D4vd’s preliminary hearing begins. It is expected to last three to seven days, with prosecutors aiming to establish probable cause to move forward to a trial.