How pizza crust led to the capture of Gilgo Beach serial killer after 30 years at large
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How pizza crust led to the capture of Gilgo Beach serial killer after 30 years at large

Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to murder more than three decades after his killing spree

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime, News, Court

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.