Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann was sentenced to three life terms in prison on Wednesday, as he was called 'a disgusting and despicable small man' by the judge.

In April, the killer pleaded guilty to the murder of eight sex workers between 1993 and 2010. Heuermann confessed to murdering all but one of the women in his basement in his family home in Massapequa Park while his wife and two children were away.

Today, victim impact statement from their relatives were heard in court.

Heuermann, a former architect in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to the murders Sandra Costilla, Valerie Mack, Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Jessica Taylor. The 63-year-old also admitted the killing of Karen Vergata in 1996.

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The Gilgo Beach killer was sentenced to three life terms behind bars (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images).

Today, Judge Timothy Mazzei asked if the killer had anything to say before sentencing, as he was ordered to 'stand up,' when addressing the court, the New York Post reports.

“I am responsible," he said.

“There are no words I can say, but I am responsible for what was said today,” he said. “The words I would have no meaning and I’m going to leave it there at this time."

"I know that you’re sorry you got caught,” the judge responded, before adding: “I assume that you’re sorry for what you did to your wife and children."

However, he then asked Heuermann if he was sorry for what he did 'to these poor innocent women – eight women you strangled to death,' as he added, 'at least eight that we know of.'

The killer pleaded guilty in April (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

The judge then called the killer 'a disgusting and despicable coward,' before handing him the sentence.

"Get him out of here!" he then shouted, which was greeted by cheers in the crowd.

Heuermann wasn't seen as a suspect by police until 2022. The Gilgo Beach Task Force traced a truck's registration from a 2010 witness statement.

He was arrested by Suffolk County police after DNA from a pizza box tied him to the murders. The DNA matched a hair which was found on fabric which had been used to restrain one of the victims.

In 2010, the remains of four of the women were found on an isolated stretch off Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann has been sentenced without the possibility of parole.