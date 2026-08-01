Trump makes devastating threat about future of Greenland by the time he leaves office

Donald Trump has once more reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland despite continued push-back from NATO and European allies.

Ever since the president returned to the White House in January 2025, he has spoken about his desire to make Greenland US territory for national security purposes.

Trump has argued that if he doesn't take the Danish island, then one of either Russia or China will do so.

The president even threatened a 10 percent on goods imported from several European allies until a deal was reached for the 'complete and total purchase of Greenland' earlier this year.

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Trump did back down on his grand plans for Greenland though as he announced he would not impose tariffs on nations such as Denmark following a 'very productive' meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

They 'formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland' in what was likely intense talks back in February.

Protests have taken place over Trump's plans to take Greenland (Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Well, while Trump's plans to take Greenland cooled in recent months, the president has now predicted it will be under US control by the times he vacates the Oval Office in January 2029.

During an interview with the president on Friday (July 31), Real America’s Voice host Steve Gruber told him: "I made a prediction on this program that before you left office, that Greenland would be under our operational control."

The president swiftly replied: "You'll be right. They want to do something. Greenland is important from our standpoint, not from their standpoint…You should make that bet."

Last month, Trump threatened to withdraw US troops from Europe, as he argued they no longer resemble the ally it once was.

"We don't have to spend any money; we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe because, as you probably noticed, Europe's a very different place than it was 20 years ago," he told press as he touched down in Ankara for the NATO summit.

"They better be careful with immigration and energy. If they're not careful with those two things, you're not going to have a Europe any more."

Donald Trump has long expressed his desire to acquire Greenland (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump went on to say that the ongoing dispute over Greenland has damaged the US' relationship with NATO.

"It's an important part for the US, and it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships. It should be controlled by the US, not by Denmark," he said.

The comments were dismissed Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who said that “Greenland is of course not for sale”.

"We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenland people’s right for self-determination,” Ms Frederiksen added to reporters.

“We are sovereign states and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Iceland’s Prime Minister, Kristrsn Frostadottir, reaffirmed Greenland 'belongs to the people of Greenland'.

“We have threats coming from outside the alliance,” the primer minister added. “Russia is their biggest threat when it comes to these NATO allies. We need to focus on us and how we stick together.”