Trump makes devastating threat about future of Greenland by the time he leaves office
Home>News>US News

Trump makes devastating threat about future of Greenland by the time he leaves office

The president told an interviewee to 'bet' Greenland will be US territory by 2029

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/AARON SCHWARTZ

Topics: Donald Trump, Greenland, US News, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Choose your content: