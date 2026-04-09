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Donald Trump has criticised NATO for not supporting the U.S. in its conflict with Iran, while also voicing grievances over Greenland.

The president had a private meeting with NATO’s secretary general Mark Rutte at the White House this week. Following their conversations, Trump shared a very direct claim on his social media platform, Truth Social. “NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN."

Prior to the meeting on Wednesday, Trump had considered the idea of quitting NATO after several countries that are part of the alliance resisted calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as oil prices increased sharply.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said NATO countries had ‘turned their backs on the American people’, adding that Trump would have a ‘very frank and candid conversation’ with the NATO chief.

Trump and NATO's secretary general Mark Rutte on January 21, 2026 (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The goal of the meeting was to convince Trump that it’s in the his and America’s best interest to remain as part of the NATO alliance, BBC News reports.

The meeting came as the relationship between the Trump administration and NATO had become strained after a disagreement stemming from Trump’s plans to take over Greenland.

After meeting with Rutte, Trump appeared to air his frustrations over Greenland in the Truth Social post which said: "REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!"

A proposal by Trump to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, was firmly rejected by Denmark and the people of Greenland.

Trump threatened to annexe Greenland and in an address to its citizens, he said: "If you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.

"We need Greenland for national security and even international security."

The president doubled down on his insistence that America must acquire Greenland, declaring that the US was 'going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not'.

"If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor," Trump added.

He also dismissed warnings from allies and NATO, claiming the alliance needs the US 'more than we need them'.

Press asked Trump on January 11 if taking over Greenland would damage the US' relationship with NATO, to which he responded: "If it affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But, you know, they need us much more than we need them, I will tell you that right now."

He continued: "Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over. Greenland, basically their defense is two dogsleds."

If the president ever decided to invade Greenland, it would force NATO to intervene and defend one of its members, however it would be major uncharted territory.

As Denmark is a member of NATO, the alliance's Article 5 mutual defense clause could be triggered if Trump used military action to annexe Greenland.

Featured Image Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images