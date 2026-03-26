Trump hits out at Nato with bold claim on Iran as war rages on

Donald Trump has furiously attacked NATO nations as he issued a threat to Iran.

Trump very often takes to social media to inform the world how he is feeling about world events and his latest post has stunned many.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump took issue with his NATO allies and insisted they have done nothing in the ongoing war against Iran.

In a scathing post, Trump insisted the US needed nothing from its NATO allies, however.

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This comes after Trump had called on his allies to get more involved in the ongoing conflict in Iran.

He wrote:” NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT “NEVER FORGET” THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump has repeatedly the US has been having success in the conflict with Iran (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

In a separate post he also issued a threat to Iran and called on the country to ‘get serious’ when it came to negotiating with the US.

The post read: “The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’

“WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty! President DJT.”

Since the beginning of the war on February 28, after the US and Israel attacked the nation, Trump has repeatedly insisted it has been a sweeping success for the country.

However, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at US military bases in neighboring countries.

Following on from this, Iran launched a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

Trump has issued a new threat to Iran (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The blockage of Hormuz has seen energy prices soar, with the conflict in the Middle East impacting people across the globe.

In Trump fashion, the POTUS made multiple threats to Iran about the consequences of not opening the strait.

In a Truth Social post on March 21, he wrote: “"If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

In the days that followed, Trump insisted that progress had been made, despite his latest threat to the country.