Donald Trump has announced the exact deadline for Iran to re-open the Strait of Hormuz following an expletive-laden rant by the president on Easter Sunday.

Over the Easter weekend, Trump posted a number of updates regarding the war in the Middle East as he continues to push for Hormuz to be opened.

The crucial waterway for energy has been blocked by Iran since a joint US-Israel attack on the country in February, leading to energy prices rising worldwide.

On Saturday (April 4), Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran as he penned on Truth Social: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT.

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"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

However, the threat didn't seem too effective, as Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, an senior Iranian military officer, told the Trump administration that 'the gates of hell will open for you'.

Strait of Hormuz is key for energy supply (UNILAD)

The president took to Truth Social once more on Sunday (April 5) to issue another threat to Iran in what was an expletive-laden rant.

Trump wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Just hours later, Trump took to social media once more to reveal the exact deadline for Iran before he would unleash 'hell'.

In a follow-up Truth Social post, the president simply wrote: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday that he would 'blow up the whole country' if Iran doesn't open the strait by Tuesday evening.

Trump has issued a number of warnings to Iran in recent days (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” the president told the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has previously referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump' in what was a bizarre address regarding the war last month.

The Republican president told press: "We're negotiating now, and it’d be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake.

"The fake news will say he accidentally said — there's no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we'd have a major story."