Donald Trump slammed an ABC reporter who asked about the war in Iran and rising gas prices, as the president marvelled over his Washington DC makeover.

ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott became involved in a tense exchange with President Trump earlier today (May 8), when she questioned why he was focusing so heavily on renovations in the capital amid the war.

"We are against the backdrop of the war with Iran, why focus on all these projects now?," the reporter asked before she was cut off by the republican leader.

"Because I wanna keep our country beautiful and safe," he responded, launching into a furious outburst.

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The exchange went down near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, where the president was showing off his plans for the makeover.

As part of the renovations, Trump plans to 'beautify' the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) by painting the exterior, which White House staff estimate will cost around $7.5 million.

Trump slammed the reporter after she allegedly asked a 'stupid' question. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, questions continue to circulate regarding the Iran ceasefire and soaring gas prices.

Trump claimed that the nation's capital had become 'filthy,' particularly referring to the National Mall's pool area.

He added that crews had to remove '11 or 12 truckloads of garbage' from he water near the memorials.

The president then turned on Scott, after suggesting her question was a 'stupid one'.





"This is one of the worst reporters," he added, "She’s with ABC fake news and she’s a horror show."

The president continued: "Beauty made our country. People made our country great."

But it's not their first awkward encounter.

Back in January, Trump took aim at the ABC journalist as he claimed: "She hasn’t asked me a good question in years."

It's not the first time the two have been involved in a heated exchange. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

All of the renovations encompass his desire to firmly leave his print on the capital, though intense legal pushback on many of the projects has left their future in question.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Trump was also questioned about the White House ballroom, which he insisted is 'for the safety of the president'.

The proposed original cost of the ballroom was $400 million, but the figures to include wider renovations have allegedly risen up to $1 billion.

"That’s for many other projects having to do with safety in a certain section of the White House grounds, that’s not all for the ballroom," Trump said.

He added: "We’re putting up $400 million to do the ballroom section of the ballroom. We are putting that up privately. I am doing it along with other patriots that love our country."