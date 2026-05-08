Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

The White House recently confirmed it had brought in the FBI to review the cases of at least 10 deaths and disappearances of people tied to sensitive US research. It has now been alleged that one of these claimed to have been blasted with an 'energy weapon' before her death.

Last month, the FBI said it was 'spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists', with some of the links remaining unclear.

One of these was Amy Eskridge, who reportedly took her own life on June 11, 2022, at age 34.

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She co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science in Huntsville, Alabama. Before her death, she was a researcher working on anti-gravity technology.

Amy reportedly took her own life in 2022 ( Facebook/Amy Eskridge)

Franc Milburn, a retired British paratrooper and intelligence officer, claimed to be in contact with Amy before she died. He shared alleged messages between himself and the 34-year-old with the Daily Mail, said to be from May 13, 2022, weeks before her passing.

These allegedly read: “If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not.”

In another alleged message, a week later, Eskridge also appeared to claim she had been targeted by some sort of 'directed energy weapon'. These are said to emit focused energy, causing harm such as burns.

“My ex-CIA weapons guy on my team saw my hands when they were burned really badly a couple months ago, and he saw that window pane in person,” the messages allegedly read. “He said he had built things like that, and that it was most likely an RF k-band emitter run by five car batteries strung together from inside an SUV.”

Milburn also shared pictures of damage she had allegedly sustained.

However, there is no physical evidence to confirm Eskridge and Milburn's claims.

On May 4, the Department of War's Chief Technology Officer put out a post confirming the weapons were being developed, stating: "Directed weapons are a fine addition to our arsenal."

The infographic on the post stated that beams were comprised of 'concentrated electromagnetic energy or atomic or subatomic particles'.

However, Amy's family told CNN in a statement that she suffered from 'chronic pain'.

“People should realize that scientists die also and not make too much of this,” they said.

President Donald Trump was also asked about the disappearances last month, in which he said: “I hope it is random, but we are going to know in the next week and a half… I just left a meeting on that subject, so pretty serious stuff.

Donald Trump called it 'pretty serious stuff' (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

“Hopefully, I don’t know, coincidence, or whatever you want to call it, some of them were very important people, and we’re going to look at it.”

A White House spokesperson told UNILAD: “The White House continues to coordinate across the interagency in order to investigate these events and provide transparency to the American people. We will not get ahead of the investigation.”

UNILAD has contacted the Department of War for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.