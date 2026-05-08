A woman who nearly lost her life after a stranger pushed her into a moving New York City subway train delivered a heartbreaking statement in front of her attacker earlier this week.

Kamal Semrade is believed to have boarded the same train as Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy on May 21, 2023, before the pair disembarked at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station prior to the attack.

A press release from Manhattan District Attorney’s Office states: "At approximately 6:05am, Semrade walked right behind the woman, who was adjacent to the train, then to her left side. He used both his hands to shove the woman by the head and neck, with all his force, into the moving subway car, which was accelerating to leave the station."

Ozsoy’s face and head were hit by the moving train, before she was flung back onto the platform, which lead to the 35-year-old fracturing her spine.

Advert

The victim was left paralyzed from the shoulders down after the attack and now uses a wheelchair.

Kamal Semrade was sentenced this week (YouTube/CBS New York)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said: "Kamal Semarde violently pushed a woman into a moving train, uprooting her life and leaving her with catastrophic, permanent injuries, including paralysis.

"After the attack, Semrade callously fled, leaving the victim helpless on the platform."

A jury in New York found Semrade guilty of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in March and he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Wednesday (May 6) for the awful crime.

Prior to the 42-year-old being handed his sentence, Ozsoy delivered an emotional statement in court as she faced her attacker.

"There hasn’t been a single moment when I have been able to leave this experience behind, or truly find peace," she said during the sentence hearing, according to CBS New York.

"As a result of this incident, I am no longer able to continue my profession, and I am facing serious financial difficulties."

Ozsoy spoke out in court (GoFundMe)

She continued: "Your honor, there are no words that can fully describe the pain and struggle that I have endured over the past three years," before saying she's undergone six surgeries since the horrid attack.

Ozsoy added: "I am in this condition because of his evil action. I have a long life ahead of me, yet I have to live with the circumstances.

"Every day I ask myself whether justice will be served, or [if] I will be left alone with this injustice."

Semrade had no prior convictions before the attack, according to CBS News and reportedly showed no emotion when he was sentenced.