The Pentagon has responded after a US official has leaked an email which allegedly explores ways in which the US could hold its NATO allies accountable after the Iran war rift.

President Trump received overwhelming backlash from Europe on his decision to join Israel in launching strikes on Iran earlier this year (February 28).

Many countries, including the UK, France, and Italy, have repeatedly called for de-escalation of the attacks, as Trump has now extended the ceasefire.

The republican leader has grown increasingly disappointed with the position of NATO allies on the war, in particular the UK's response to the situation.

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"The United Kingdom, our once great ally, maybe the greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the beginning of March.

"That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer - But we will remember."

President Trump has grown increasingly disappointed with NATO's response to the US war with Iran. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Following the resistance, a US official has allegedly leaked a Pentagon email, which details how the Trump administration may plan to 'punish' the countries it feels it has been 'failed' by.

The leaked memo, as per Reuters, allegedly outlines suspending Spain from the alliance, as well as reviewing America's position on the UK's claim to the Falkland Islands.

Pentagon Press Secretary, Kingsley Wilson, released a statement following the leak.

She commented: "As President Trump has said, despite everything that the United States has done for our NATO allies, they were not there for us.

"The War Department will ensure that the President has credible options to ensure that our allies are no longer a paper tiger and instead do their part."

She added: "We have no further comment on any internal deliberations to that effect."

The policy allegedly outlined in the email is intended to send a strong signal to NATO allies, with a goal of 'decreasing the sense of entitlement on the part of the Europeans'.

President Trump has emphasized in recent weeks that the treaty cannot be a one-way street. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

NATO have also responded to the leaked note, as an official told the BBC it 'does not foresee any provision for suspension of NATO membership, or expulsion'.

But while tensions remain high, it seems a historical royal visit has started to smooth things over between the UK and the US, at least.

In the first official royal visit to the US since 2007, King Charles and Queen Camilla flew across the pond to meet President Trump at the White House.

"Time and time again," the King said in his speech to Congress, "Our two countries have always found ways to come together."

UNILAD have reached out to the Pentagon for comment.