Donald Trump has said 'hell will reign down' on Iran if the Middle Eastern country doesn't re-open the Strait of Hormuz by Monday (April 6).

The waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is being blocked by Iran, causing energy prices to rise across the globe.

Some countries are even running dangerously close to running out, while the ongoing war is having a damaging impact on the travel industry.

During a recent address, President Trump bizarrely referred to the area as the 'Strait of Trump' as he provided an update on the war in Iran.

Advert

The president said: "We're negotiating now, and it’d be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake.

Trump is pressing to get Hormuz open again (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"The fake news will say he accidentally said — there's no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we'd have a major story."

With no end seemingly in sight, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday (April 4) to issue an ultimatum to Iran in the hope of Hormuz being re-opened.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," the Republican president penned.

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

Iran was quick to respond to Trump's ultimatum, with senior Iranian military officer, Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, saying 'the gates of hell will open for you'.

The Strait of Hormuz has been partially closed for weeks (UNILAD)

It comes after Trump announced early on Sunday (April 5) morning that the second pilot from the downed F-15E jet downed by Iran had been rescued.

The president confirmed in a Truth Social post: "WE GOT HIM!"

He added: "My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

Iran's state media claimed it was Iranian forces that downed the plane on Friday (April 3), while US forces rescued one co-pilot following the attack.

The search continued for the second in recent days, with Trump confirming he'd been found with injuries, 'but he will be just fine'.