Trump threatens to withdraw US troops from Europe as Greenland demand reignites NATO tensions
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Trump threatens to withdraw US troops from Europe as Greenland demand reignites NATO tensions

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves hit back after the US president reignited a controversial territorial claim

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Military, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford